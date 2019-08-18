Register
16:20 GMT +318 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    British Army and Royal Air Force Allow Soldiers to Grow Beards - Reports

    © REUTERS / Khalid al-Mousily
    Society
    Get short URL
    111

    According to the British military, having a beard will help broaden the recruitment pool and retain their highly qualified personnel.

    The Royal Air Force (RAF) has ruled that soldiers should be permitted to grow beards for the first time in the branch's 101-year history, the Daily Star reported, citing sources. The British Army has reportedly followed the decision, supporting the ruling.

    The newspaper cited defence chiefs as saying that the move would "promote inclusivity, broaden the recruitment pool and help us retain our highly-skilled personnel".

    "This change allows serving members of the RAF to wear a smart, neatly trimmed, full-set beard whilst maintaining high standards of appearance", an air force spokesman stated, as quoted by the Daily Star.

    Members of the Royal Air Force guard
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Members of the Royal Air Force guard

    The RAF’s new "facial hair policy" will come into force on 1 September, according to reports. Beards must be "trimmed and neat", cover the whole jawline and be no longer than 10 inches, reports say. Senior non-commissioned officers will reportedly be the "arbiters" of what meets the requirements.

    The remaining branches of the British Armed Forces will still be allowed to grow only a moustache, and these rules will not be revised in the near future, according to reports.

    Prince Harry, who served in the Royal Air Force and grew a beard after being discharged, had to write a report asking the RAF for permission to wear a pilot uniform at his wedding, with his request being granted on an individual basis.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown/pool
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018

    Beards were originally banned for historical and practical reasons, as the hair makes it harder to form an airtight seal around the face when wearing gas masks and other respiratory equipment.

    Related:

    UK RAF Fighter Jets Scrambled to Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers in Neutral Airspace
    As British RAF Receives Final Typhoon Jet, Host of Upgrades Await to ‘Keep it Relevant’
    UK Defence Ministry Says Scrambled RAF Jets to Monitor Russian Planes on 2 Separate Incidents
    Tags:
    beard, British army, British Royal Air Force, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse