Oy Vey! Rabbi's Daughter Reportedly Opens a 'Kosher Sex Shop' in Tel Aviv

The owner of the “Kosher Sex” store said that her establishment is meant to help restore sex and intimacy in relationships.

Chana Boteach, the daughter of Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who once penned a book called "Kosher Sex: A Recipe for Passion and Intimacy," has opened a boutique sex shop in Tel Aviv in a bid to "help people rediscover their sensuality according to the tenets of Judaism,” Haaretz reports.

As Chana explained to the newspaper, "‘Kosher Sex’ is really about recapturing sex and reclaiming it as what it was supposed to be initially, which is to create intimacy between two people."

"Sexuality has a lot to do with that. In one way, it can be the holiest thing you can do. And it can also be degraded, like we’re seeing in secular society today where sexuality is accompanied by scandal. People are associating it with pain," she said.

Boteach also noted that her venue gets all kinds of customers, like, for example, an 80-year old religious man who was looking to buy a vibrator for his wife on their 50th anniversary.

"I thought he was lost. But no, he was in the right place. We have something for everybody," she said.

And, as Boteach pointed out, while her store does not sell any religious products, she does hand out Shabbat candles to customers before the weekend.

"A vibrator and a candle — that’s all you need for a Friday night," she jokingly remarked.