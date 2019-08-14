Russian Craftsman Sends Charm to Lady Gaga to Ward Off Online Flak Over Cooper-Shayk Affair

The craftsman said that he isn’t particularly fond of all the negative online remarks made by his compatriots about Lady Gaga, and expressed hope that his gift will show her that there are people in Russia who support her.

Aleksander Dyakov, a craftsman from the Russian city of Perm, recently mailed an exquisite pair of handmade silver earrings to the American singer Lady Gaga as a gift.

According to local media reports, Dyakov made this move in response to a wave of negative comments left by Russian-speaking social media users on the singer’s Instagram page recently, with the craftsman arguing that Gaga should know that there are people in Russia who support her.

The materials used to make the earrings included palo santo wood and jadeite, with Dyakov pointing out that this particular mineral is rumoured to protect its owner from the negative feelings of other people.

The craftsman also remarked that while he isn’t exactly a fan of Lady Gaga, he wishes her the best, and expressed hope that she will post a photo of the earrings online when she receives them.

Earlier this year, the Instagram page of American singer Lady Gaga witnessed a veritable invasion of Russian-speaking netizens who heckled the celebrity for her alleged role in the split between Russian model Irina Shayk and her former beau Bradley Cooper.