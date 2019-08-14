Indian Woman Uses Disguise to Infiltrate South Asia’s Largest Prison to Meet Jailed Lover - Report

New Delhi (Sputnik): The hit song “The things we do for love” seems to have a literal meaning in the case of an Indian woman who broke into the high-security Tihar Jail in New Delhi, to meet her lover serving a life sentence there.

The woman managed to outsmart prison security personnel by impersonating a social worker and producing fake NGO documents, according to Indian news agency IANS.

Her lover, Hemant Garg, was working as a computer operator in the office of the Superintendent of Prison No. 2 while serving his jail term.

According to sources, Garg allegedly enjoyed friendly relations with the Superintendent of Prison No. 2, Ram Mehar. So much so, that Garg was allowed to use the official's computer for his personal needs.

This comprised a major security breach at the high-security prison, Prison No. 2, houses various dreaded underworld dons and gangsters.

Confirming the breach, Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goyal also called it a case of severe negligence. He set up a committee to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter to be headed by the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons).

The committee will also look into the "friendly relations" between the woman and the Superintendent of Prison No. 2, IANS reported.