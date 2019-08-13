Twitter Rails Kamala Harris for Marking Muslim Holiday After Chowing Down on Pork

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently lit the Twittersphere on fire after deciding to tweet out a video of her eating a pork chop moments before filing an Eid Mubarak message to Muslims around the world.

At the time, Harris had made the required campaign pilgrimage to the Iowa State Fair over the weekend. In between talking sessions with voters, the California senator made a beeline to a food stand to get her hands on a pork chop.

Video of that moment, which was later shared on the candidate’s Twitter account, has an individual off-camera noting that Harris is using her two hands to chow down on a slab of pork.

​“Oh my god,” a smiling Harris says as the person goes on to ask whether or not she’s enjoying the treat. “ I really … like it’s so good. I’m serious.” The 11-second clip cuts off with a gaggle of laughs from the crowd.

Nearly an hour and a half later, Harris’ ill-timed tweet was posted. “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating Eid Al Adha across the country and around the world,” the message to her 3 million followers reads.

​And just like that netizens went in on Harris, pointing out the irony of her posting the message moments after taking a bite of pork, which is a forbidden meat for practicing Muslims.

​Harris, however, wasn’t the only target for netizens that day. Many others decided to drag US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka after she fired off a tweet wishing worshippers “health, happiness and joy” on the Islamic holiday.

In regards to Ivanka’s tweet, netizens were quick to point out her father’s 2017 executive order that banned travel to the US from Muslim-majority countries.

