A video shows a massive blast after a collision, reportedly caused by the electric car on autopilot.

A Tesla car rammed into a tow truck in Moscow, Russian broadcaster Zvezda reported on Sunday, publishing footage of the incident. The video shows how the electric car collides with a truck that was by the side of a highway with its hazard lights on.

Then the Tesla swerves and abruptly blocks the road, almost causing another crash with a next car in line.

A separate video shows the electric car catching fire and exploding in mere seconds. According to preliminary reports, the vehicle was on autopilot during the incident.

Here is the video pic.twitter.com/JhtTwYl41J — Paul Smith (@GreatPaulSmith) August 10, 2019

The Tesla driver and his two children, who were in the car, were later admitted to a hospital, Zvezda reported, citing sources. According to various reports, all three were injured, but their lives are not in harm's way.