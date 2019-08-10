YouTube Star Marina Joyce Found After Being Missing for 10 Days – Police

The 22-year-old YouTuber, famous for her videos on fashion lookbooks and makeup tutorials, was last seen at her home in North London on the 31 July, according to reports.

Haringey Police have said in a statement that British YouTuber Marina Joyce, who was missing for 10 days, has been found and is "safe and well". The Metropolitan Police had asked the public for information as part of its probe into her disappearance on 9 August.

We had appealed for help to locate Marina Joyce, 22, reported #missing from #Haringey - she has been located & is safe and well. Thanks for your RTs. — MPS Haringey (@MPSHaringey) August 10, 2019

​The British influencer's boyfriend, Brandon Mehmed, also posted on his Instagram page that she is "safe and well", asking to take his word for it. One of Joyce's friends reportedly confirmed that she had spent some time with him and later other acquaintances.

Brandon Mehmed reposted a picture from Missing People, confirming that the girl had been found.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Brandon Mehmed (@brandon_mehmed) 10 Авг 2019 в 7:10 PDT

Back in July 2016, Marina Joyce, who has over two million subscribers on YouTube, began trending on Twitter after her videos and social media posts frightened fans. The girl dropped from radars for a while after she appeared on one of her videos worried and allegedly with bruises on her hands, provoking rumours and speculations that she had been kidnapped or forced to film the video. Joyce's fans even created a hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce, which was shared over three million times.

About #SaveMarinaJoyce - She edits in a whisper at the start of her video saying "Help Me". I hope she's okay... pic.twitter.com/nMEh8sMTdR — Fred Pye (@NoughtPointFour) July 26, 2016

​However, the vlogger went online soon after the dissapearance and explained that she was having "one of the most horrible times of (her) life", being depressed.