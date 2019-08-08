Iraqi Boy Featured in 2018 Stenin Photo Contest Takes First Steps With Prosthetic Leg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Qassem Qadim, an Iraqi boy who made headlines after a photo of him took first prize in the "Sports" category of the 2018 Stenin photo contest, has taken his first steps with the help of the prosthetic leg he received from Russian doctors.

"We decided to install an advanced hydraulic prosthesis with a special carbon foot," the director of Moscow's A.V. Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery, Amiran Revishvili, said at a press conference organized by Rossiya Segodnya.

The head of the Moscow Institute of Emergency Children's Surgery and Traumatology, Leonid Roshal, said that Qassim's walk was not yet steady since his muscles were atrophied.

"We think that we have shown an example. Others should do the same," Dmitry Kiselev, the director-general of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said expressing hope that there would be more instances where such aid was given.

The winning photo was taken by Iraqi photographer Taisir Mahdi and depicts Qadim, who lost one of his legs to a land mine, playing football with his peers on crutches. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency invited Qadim to visit the Russian capital for his birthday in mid-May. After the visit, the charity foundation of the Spartak Moscow Football Club offered to fully cover the costs for making a prosthesis for the boy.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov Iraqi boy Qassem Qadim, Hero of Award-Winning Photo of Stenin Contest

The contest is named after Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist Andrei Stenin, who was killed while covering the conflict in the east of Ukraine in 2014.

The main goal of the contest, organized under the aegis of the Commission of Russia for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism.