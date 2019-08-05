Register
05 August 2019
    British supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell at the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival. File photo

    Celebrities Accused of Hypocrisy For Attending Glock Handgun Inventor's Birthday

    Society
    A number of celebrities who have previously advocated for gun control in the US and have spoken out against gun violence have been accused of hypocrisy for attending the Glock gun inventor’s birthday party amid deadly domestic terror attacks.

    Several top-tier stars, including Naomi Campbell, Dame Joan Collins, Hugh Grant, John Travolta, Robbie Williams and Leona Lewis attended the 90th birthday of Gaston Glock, the inventor of the Glock pistol series, including the infamous full-auto G18, last Friday, The Daily Mirror report says.

    The lavish birthday party took place in the glittering Glock Horse Performance Centre, a world-class equestrian and show jumping palace in the foothills of the Austrian Alps, according to the report.

    Many of the famous attendees have previously spoken out against gun violence as over 30 lives were lost in the US in the past 48 hours.

    Several weeks ago, Campbell posted on Twitter and Facebook decrying gun violence in the US.

    “The statistics on gun violence in America are astounding [...] Our communities and our children deserve to live in safe environments where they’re unthreatened by preventable violence,” she posted to her social media accounts.

    The sentiment did not extend to boycotting a party in which she posed for selfies with Glock’s wife Kathrin (reportedly 51 years junior to the gun maker).

    In 1999, UK actor Hugh Grant condemned US gun policies after the deadly Columbine High School massacre.

    "What horrifies me, these shootings happen and then the newscaster is saying, ‘America has to look into its soul and ask why is this happening,’” he said at the time. "And as a European, you want to say, ‘Because you’ve all got guns, you f****** moron.’”

    Last week, Grant tweeted about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to spend $2.5 billion on preparing for no-deal Brexit, calling the move “repulsive.”

    “Is it as ‘repulsive’ as a talentless celeb who rants about gun ownership in the US, but who happily attends a lavish 90th birthday party for Glock?,” one user tweeted.

    ​Twitterians collectively labelled the celebrities who attended the party “Hollywood hypocrites,” the Mirror report says.

    “They pontificate about the evils of guns. So why DID Hugh Grant, Naomi Campbell and Leona Lewis jet in for lavish birthday bash of Herr Glock - maker of the Private jets + guns = Hollywood hypocrites,” one user wrote. 

    “What a bunch of hypocritical fucking b*******,” US author Pam McAllister tweeted.

    ​Over the weekend, two gun massacres that are being treated as domestic terror attacks on US soil by law enforcement agencies took place in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. 

