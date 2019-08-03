US Woman Indicted After Forcing Flatmate's Shiba Inu Dog to Give Her Oral Sex - Report

The “bizarre accident”, as the accused branded it, occurred at her Brooklyn home, and it would have never come to light but for a motion sensor nanny camera that captured her literally with her pants down.

A 20-year-old woman from Brooklyn, Danielle Hui, has been busted and charged after she was filmed forcing her flatmate’s dog to engage in an oral sex act with her, according to a criminal complaint seen by the New York Daily News.

The roommate of the accused, Taylor Goldenberg, aged 24, told cops that she saw the alleged abuse unfold on a motion sensor nanny camera she set up a week earlier. Hui admitted during the hearing that she had indeed stood with her pants off, but stressed that she was wearing underwear and didn’t derive any pleasure from the act, which she herself referred to as bizarre.

In NY one can force a dog to perform oral sex on them 😱 & not be charged w/animal cruelty. I’m intro’ing a bill to change that. Brooklyn woman charged with making her roommate’s dog perform sex act https://t.co/nuOlMBo7rh @Tomtracyv @nyclass @ASPCA @HumaneSocietyNY @BrooklynDA — Linda B. Rosenthal (@LindaBRosenthal) August 2, 2019

The accused, who was finally released without bail, stressed that she would never consciously commit a sexual act with an animal, adding she loved Colton, a Pomeranian Shiba Inu mix, despite some complications in the past.

“I’m just happy that I’m safe. The dogs are safe", the dog’s owner, Goldenberg, told the Daily News, albeit admitting that she had felt a bit suspicious about her roommate from the very start.