Serena Williams Impressively Raps to Cardi B at Booze Party (Video)

The tennis champ, loving mother and wife, as well as newly-minted fashion designer all in one person, Serena Williams, has demonstrated that she is no alien to quality social life - and her vocal skills are equally remarkable.

Serena Williams was seen hanging out with friends on Tuesday night, with the player at some point getting fully absorbed in singing karaoke and pampering herself with two-for-one shares of a Margarita cocktail.

At some point she jumped onto the stage, starting to rap Cardi B into a mic. Among the picked hits were Bodak Yellow and Money Moves, but despite apparently putting in much effort into her performance, the 37-year-old grand slam titan failed in winning the karaoke contest, having been defeated by her friend, now, for that matter, the proud owner of the Herradura Tequila bottle prize

COYO Taco, a venue close to Williams’ home in Palm Beach where she resides with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia, regularly throws Taco Tuesday parties, where guests get discounted tacos and half-priced margaritas.

The tennis star apparently had a chance to enjoy the karaoke night out to the fullest, while the rest of the family were not seen at the fiesta.

Following her lavish wedding with Alexis, the co-founder of Reddit, and the birth of their daughter, Williams started her first body positive clothing line this past May, having admitted having a number of health issues after pregnancy. Dubbing it simply Serena, she shared one of her pieces on Instagram recently, stating that it’s literally for “every BODY”.