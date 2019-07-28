Jennifer Lopez Pauses Concert to Wish Fiance a Happy Birthday, Twerks for Him (Video)

The birthday celebration also reportedly involved a massive cake adorned with edible baseball paraphernalia and emblazoned with Swarovski crystals.

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has wished her fiancé Alex Rodriguez happy 44th birthday in style, right as she was performing her "It's My Party: The Live Celebration" tour in Miami.

According to TMZ, at some point J Lo suddenly "put everything on pause", called Alex and their kids on the stage and then led the crowd into a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday".

The scene was captured on camera and later posted by the singer on her Instagram page.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) 27 Июл 2019 в 10:15 PDT

Another video from the event, posted by Rodriguez, also shows J Lo twerking on him to her song "Dance Again".

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Alex Rodriguez (@arod) 27 Июл 2019 в 5:36 PDT

The media outlet also remarked that the 4-tiered cake served to Rodriguez, worth about $3,000, had his name on it spelled with Swarovski crystals, with the delicacy’s other features including an edible baseball jersey, ball and bat.