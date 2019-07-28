Jennifer Lopez Pauses Concert to Wish Fiance a Happy Birthday, Twerks for Him (Video)

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has wished her fiancé Alex Rodriguez happy 44th birthday in style, right as she was performing her "It's My Party: The Live Celebration" tour in Miami.
According to TMZ, at some point J Lo suddenly "put everything on pause", called Alex and their kids on the stage and then led the crowd into a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday".
The scene was captured on camera and later posted by the singer on her Instagram page.
Another video from the event, posted by Rodriguez, also shows J Lo twerking on him to her song "Dance Again".
The media outlet also remarked that the 4-tiered cake served to Rodriguez, worth about $3,000, had his name on it spelled with Swarovski crystals, with the delicacy’s other features including an edible baseball jersey, ball and bat.
