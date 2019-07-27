Register
13:55 GMT +327 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Transgender

    Trans Woman Seeks Redress Over Waxing Refusal, Blasted for ‘Sexually Inappropriate’ Conduct - Report

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    301

    Transgender female Jessica Yaniv launched a human rights complaint with the British Columbia Tribunal back in 2018, voicing outrage over dozens of beauty salons refusing to wax her male genitals, prompting a massive moral-ethical debate both off- and online.

    The day transgender woman Jessica Yaniv testified before the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal in Vancouver complaining about having been refused waxes due to being biologically male, a girl called Jessica Rumpel came forward to accuse Yaniv of sending sexually inappropriate texts, the Daily Mail reported.

    Rumpel, who turns 20 this August, said she received the messages when she was aged 14, some allegedly sent out of curiosity about the female reproductive system.   

    Rumpel confirmed to the edition Friday that she had filed a child exploitation report against Yaniv with CyberTip, Canada's official tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Yaniv, who reportedlty identifies as lesbian, claimed she was not acquainted with the accuser, suggesting someone could have contacted the girl pretending to be her.

    Yaniv is meanwhile fully engulfed in court hearings over the discrimination cases, in which she was outright refused pubic hair waxing in dozens of salons across Canada the moment she mentioned being transgender.

    "None of these providers had any issue with anything until I mentioned I was transgender. Why was it not brought up saying, 'Hey we don't do services on male genitalia'?" Jessica Yaniv, who identifies as female while still retaining male genitals, spoke out, specifying she contacted the beauty salons, which promoted themselves as offering arm, leg and pubic hair waxing for both male and female customers, via Facebook.

    In response, several aestheticians claimed to lack the training required for waxing male genitals, or that they cannot do it for religious or personal reasons.

    Earlier this month, the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms represented three British Columbian beauticians before the human rights tribunal, arguing it is “not a human right to be able to compel a woman to wax male genitalia”.

     For instance, the Centre’s website put it in black and white that one of its clients, Sandeep Banipal is not trained to wax male genitals and her business, Blue Heaven Beauty Lounge, does not advertise male genital waxing whatsoever. Separately, another one, Sukhi Hehar Gill is a practising Sikh and for religious reasons, cannot provide beauty services for biological men.

    The public hearing entered the spotlight Friday with about 30 individuals attending the proceedings and gathering outside the tribunal building, some of whom support Yaniv. Others demonstrated in support of the aestheticians, many of whom are women of colour.

    One tribunal member, who attended the hearings, which started back in 2018, went as far as suggesting she “holds stereotypical and negative views about immigrants to Canada”.

    Yaniv, who is seeking financial compensation of $25,000 from at least one corporate salon and $7,500 from an independent aesthetician over what she sees as blatant discrimination, has sparked a slew of salacious headlines and indignant  tweets this week, with many rushing into accusations that she is “perverted” and a “predator” and insisting that “he is a man”.

    Some rose up in her defence, though.

    Yaniv first issued her complaint with the Tribunal, which looks into cases of discrimination in line with the B.C. human rights code last year. But the case received renewed attention this week, when the Tribunal released Yaniv’s identity after originally keeping it secret due to modern-day gender identity controversies, according to the National Post.

    When asked if she believes it’s acceptable for an aesthetician to refuse her service because of a discomfort with male genitalia, Yaniv says it all depends on how the refusal is framed:

     “It is OK, but it all depends how. If they were to put this forward respectfully and not in a bigoted way then I wouldn’t have a problem with it”.

    Yaniv says her gender transition is well-thought and medically checked, with “the hardest of all being hormone replacement therapy”, which she started “a long time ago”.

    Related:

    'Reproductive Justice': Twitter in Stitches As Castro Advocates Abortion Rights for Transgender Men
    Scarlett Johansson Claims Her Comments on Transgender Role Casting ‘Edited for Click Bait'
    Lindsay Shepherd Calls Out Twitter for Double Standards Following Transgender Spat Ban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse