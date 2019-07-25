Gold Ornaments, Coins Removed From Indian Woman’s Stomach

New Delhi (Sputnik): A woman in the Indian state of West Bengal left a team of doctors stunned after it was discovered that she had turned her belly into literal storeroom of gold ornaments and other precious articles.

After 1.5 hours of surgery it was discovered that the mentally unstable woman, Runi Khatun, had gulped down wristwatches, 90 coins, gold chains, nose rings, anklets, and earrings over years.

The 26-year-old woman had stolen all these items either from her brother’s jewellery shop or their home.

Doctors removed 1.68 kg of jewellery apart from all the other articles from her stomach to save her life.

The bizarre case came to light when Khatun’s mother noticed many costly items, including gold jewellery, disappearing every other day from their home and shop.

"My daughter is mentally unstable. She had started throwing up after every meal she had from the past few days", the mother said. "We started noticing that the ornaments were disappearing. We tried enquiring from her but she would burst into tears whenever anyone of us would ask her”, she said.

"Runi was not keeping on well for [the] last few months. We kept a close watch on her but I think she still managed to steal”, the mother added.