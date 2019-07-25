Ball-Buster: Sex-Hungry Woman Nabbed for Grabbing Husband’s Genitals ‘With Too Much Force’

What was intended to be part of a romp appeared to go awry, as emergency services were called to scene, inviting a probe into a potential domestic violence case.

A lustful woman from Florida has been arrested for forcefully grabbing, according to a police report cited by The Smoking Gun, her husband’s manhood while he was asleep, which left the victim crumpled and struggling to walk.

44-Year-Old Anastacia Tasch was charged with misdemeanour domestic battery over the recent incident that took place at the couple’s Tampa home that they share with their two children.

In the early hours, a complaint affidavit has it, the woman walked up to her better half, who was peacefully sleeping on a living room couch, and “without provocation or permission” grabbed his genitals, apparently prompting him to call 911 due to severe pain.

However, the woman asserted in her defence that she did it in “in a sexual manner” in a bid to “arouse the victim to have sexual intercourse”.