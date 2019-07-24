US Woman Arrested For Reportedly Firing Gun Over Cold McDonald’s Fries

A woman in Garden City, Georgia, was arrested Monday after firing a gunshot inside a local McDonald’s because her french fries were cold.

The unidentified restaurant owner claims that Lillian Shantel Tarver left with her order and then came back to complain about the temperature of her fries, Newsweek reports.

As the manager went to get new fries, Tarver followed the manager into the kitchen and fired a gunshot into the floor, the owner alleged.

The restaurant owner said he then refunded Tarver, and she left the premises.

By the time police officers arrived at the McDonald’s location at 2:45 p.m. Monday, Tarver had already departed the scene of the incident. They were able to locate her vehicle on Liberty Parkway and took her into custody, according to local outlet WTOC.

"Upon officers arriving on the scene they observed the suspect fleeing the scene in a black Nissan Altima," Detective Roberto Rodriguez of Garden City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division told Newsweek, also noting that the incident at the McDonald’s is currently being investigated as an armed robbery.

"The suspect surrendered in the area of Fitzgerald Street, Savannah, Georgia. The suspect Lillian Tarver was apprehended. It was revealed through an investigation that the incident at McDonald's was an armed robbery,” Rodriguez added, noting that Tarver initially refused to pull over when police officers began the chase.

According to Chatham County Jail’s roster, the 27-year-old driver was detained around 3:00 p.m. Monday for several driving offenses. She is accused of fleeing a police officer for a felony offense, armed robbery, aggravated assault, battery, possession of a firearm and reckless conduct.