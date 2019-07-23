Amid Rumours of Lady Gaga Affair With Bradley Cooper, Media Reveals Irina Shayk Needs Time to Heal

Russian beauty Irina Shayk recently split with Bradley Cooper after a four-year-long relationship. The model is not dating anyone at the moment and is focused on her 2-year-old daughter, Elle has reported, citing a source.

Irina Shayk has been going through a healing process after her breakup with Bradley Cooper and is not dating anyone at the moment.

"She's focused on her daughter and spending time with her. She would like to meet someone in the future, but it's not a priority at the moment," Elle says, quoting its source.

According to the magazine, Shayk and Cooper have agreed to split custody of their 2-year-old daughter Lea, and both will live in New York City for her. Last month, sources told People that both Shayk and Cooper are very focused on their child and continue spending time together as a family for Lea's sake.

© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss Bradley Cooper, left, and Irina Shayk arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

Rumours emerged following the Shayk-Cooper split that the couple's relations worsened due to the actor's affair with singer Lady Gaga with whom he performed at the Oscars in February. Although both Cooper and Gaga denied the gossip, the reports provoked a real frenzy among Shayk's fans who flocked to Gaga's social media accounts, demanding that she 'return Cooper back to Shayk'.