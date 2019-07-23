US Rapper Future's Bodyguard Knocked Out by Tourist After Star Declines Selfie Request (Video)

The video which was shot by somebody travelling with the attacker shows a man being kicked in the head from behind at Ibiza airport, Spain. While the man lies motionless on the ground, the man behind the camera can be heard saying: "Future's guy is out. Future's bodyguard...he's sleeping."
According to TMZ, the incident took place after the rapper was asked for a selfie by a group of tourists but refused because he was tired after a long flight. Angered by his response, the group started hurling racial slurs at Future, prompting his security to intervene.
After the video was posted online, the rapper told TMZ:
"I left the airport, they edit the video they filmed and sent it to blogs real real tough guys...What they did to security I didn't see period, I'm not a witness to anything...leave me out (of) anything have to with this incident."
