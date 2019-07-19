US Sailor Arrested Over ‘Horrific Trauma’ Inflicted on Newborn Twins

A US sailor has been arrested after being accused of abusing her newborn twins, Washington state’s Bremerton Police Department revealed this week.

According to police, the unidentified woman, who was last stationed in San Diego, California, is accused of causing “severe and horrific trauma” to her newborn babies.

In early May, the woman brought her infants to an unidentified hospital because one of them had a swollen leg, which was determined by doctors to be a spiral fractured femur caused by “non-accidental trauma.”

When the infant was sent for additional testing at the Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, Washington, medical personnel there determined that the child had also suffered 11 fractured ribs and a fractured collarbone.

The other infant was also found to have a fractured femur, five rib fractures, two broken clavicles and a torn sublingual frenulum, the mucous membrane that connects the floor of the mouth to the underside of the tongue.

According to medical staff, the mother expressed “no emotion or concern about her babies [having] horrific bone injuries” and also revealed “no emotion” about Child Protective Services taking custody of her children.

During its two-month investigation, the Bremerton Police Department conducted interviews with the mother’s relatives, neighbors and coworkers. In addition, police retrieved the mother’s cell phone data to obtain more information about her children's injuries.

“The investigation focused on [the woman] because she was the only one with the newborns at the time the injuries had occurred,” police told the Seattle Times.

The Bremerton Police Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik’s request for comment.