Register
22:46 GMT +319 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A$AP Rocky attends the 4th annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in New York

    Help ASAP: Star Rapper Rocky to Remain in Swedish Custody Despite Grand Support From Trump Family

    © AP Photo / Invision / Evan Agostini
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Award-winning rapper ASAP Rocky ended up in jail after being detained on suspicions that he partook in a street brawl that left one person severely cut with broken bottle glass. Ahead of his arrest, Rocky’s Instagram page was updated with videos of him sorting things out with two men in the street, who he said were following him and his companions.

    The famed US rapper is facing another six days, until 25 July, in Swedish custody while a police investigation continues into a fight in downtown Stockholm that took place earlier this month, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Friday. Prosecutors need to determine whether the rapper should be charged with aggravated assault over a brawl that led to one man getting injured.

    The announcement followed multiple calls from top A-listers like television star Kim Kardashian, her husband, rapper Kanye West, British singer Rod Stewart, and many other figures for Sweden to release the American rapper from jail, where he is being kept on “probable grounds for serious assault”.

    “Many, many members of the African American community have called me, friends of mine, and said, ‘Can you help?’" Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday.

    "So, I personally don’t know ASAP Rocky, but I can tell you that he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country and when I say African American I think I can really say from everybody in the country because we’re all one".

    It appears that Rocky has secured not only the backing of African Americans, but also of First Lady Melania and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner – even Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has become involved, as TMZ reported, directing some of his subordinates to get something done in the case.

    The media outlet went on to say that the State Department is now actively working to get ASAP out of jail, courtesy of Kim Kardashian, who reportedly pulled strings in the government, where she had earlier volunteered for some time, first notifying Jared, who then presumably passed on the information to Donald Trump.

    The president, meanwhile, ascertained that it was Melania who was “telling him about [Rocky]” and asked him to provide assistance.

    "We’ll be working with the State Department and we hope to get him home soon”, Melania Trump added.

    Earlier, in a tweet on Thursday, Kardashian West thanked President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration for trying to get Rocky released.

    Two-time Grammy nominee ASAP Rocky was detained with three other people a day after giving a headline performance at the Smash x Stadion hip-hop festival in the Swedish capital. The musician and members of his team were alleged to have been embroiled in a street fight on 30 June, with authorities saying a person was beaten and cut with a broken bottle at the time. Rocky has denied all the allegations.

    Before his arrest, videos were posted to the rapper’s Instagram account sporting him and his pals arguing with two men in the street and asking the men to stop following them.

    Related:

    US State Dept Urges Sweden to Treat Arrested ASAP Rocky 'Fairly and With Respect'
    US Rapper ASAP Rocky Denies 'Inhumane Conditions' in Swedish Jail as Petition to Free Him Soars
    Swedish Ambassador Assures Blacks Shouldn't Fear Visiting Sweden Over ASAP Rocky's Arrest
    Tags:
    US, Sweden, rapper, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse