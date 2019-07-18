Watch: US Man Draws Gun on Woman, Bystanders Following Traffic Accident

Jeffrey Calhoun, a resident of Lockport, New York, found himself in handcuffs and hit with a variety of charges after he was filmed pulling a firearm on a woman following a minor traffic accident.

Video, which was filmed and later shared on Facebook by Precious Santiaga, captures the interaction between Calhoun and Jeanneie Muhammad moments after the pair were involved in a fender bender-type collision. The altercation unfolded on Tuesday at roughly 11:25 a.m. local time.

The recording begins with both Santiaga and an individual off-camera urging Calhoun to let go of Muhammad, who’s heard telling Calhoun to release his hold on her bag while she attempts to pull away. A third individual dressed in all black clothing can be seen talking with Calhoun during the interaction, however, it’s later determined in the video that he was trying to determine what exactly was going on.

Video shows that the incident gets kicked up a notch after Calhoun allegedly tries to bite Muhammad. “Yo, you can’t bite her,” a man off-camera can be heard repeatedly yelling out at Calhoun. It’s at this point in the recording that Santiaga makes her way toward the scene, deciding to confront Calhoun head-on.

“Get the f**k off her right now,” Santiaga yells at Calhoun. “Why are you hitting on her? Get off her purse.”

Within seconds, Calhoun pulls out a handgun as he tells Santiaga and fellow bystanders to “get the f**k back.” He adds, “Nobody hit me no more. Nobody hit me.”

Calhoun is filmed continuing to keep a firm grasp on Muhammad’s purse, and when questioned by Santiaga about his decision to show his gun to the growing crowd, he explains that he pulled the firearm out “because there’s a bunch of people coming.”

During the altercation, the man seen earlier in the footage wearing all black clothing is heard off-camera explaining, “[Muhammad was] hitting [Calhoun] and he’s trying to hold her - she’s trying to leave.”

The incident eventually comes to a close after police arrive on the scene.

Calhoun was ultimately cuffed and sent to the slammer after being charged with one felony count of first degree attempted robbery, one misdemeanor count of second degree menacing and a violation of second degree harassment.

Muhammad, who was joined by members of the National Association for Equal Justice in America during a Wednesday press conference, wants more charges added. She requested officials prosecute Calhoun “to the full extent of the law” and classify the incident as a hate crime.

“I would like for the DA to make this a precedent also. I would like for it to stop here. Because nobody knows when it's going to be them next,” she said at the presser. “I never thought it would be me. I never thought someone would point a gun to me and tell me don’t move, don’t run.”

Muhammad has also alleged that Calhoun directed racial slurs at her while he in the police cruiser. “While he was sitting in the car, he looked at me and said, ‘You n***er, you probably didn’t even have insurance,’ and I said, ‘Oh be quiet,’” Muhammad recalled. “So we’re going back [and forth] like this, [and] the police officer said, ‘Ma’am you can’t have this exchange.’ And he walked me down the street.”

According to the Buffalo News, Calhoun is scheduled to appear in court on July 22.