Radhika Apte Breaks Silence on Leaked Sex Scene from Her Maiden Hollywood Film

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Radhika Apte has lashed out at people sharing her leaked sex video, which also features “Slumdog Millionaire” actor Dev Patel, from her film “The Wedding Guest”, calling it a “psychotic mentality of the society”.

She has also questioned why the video clip is being shared in her name when the clip also features her co-actor.

In an interview with an Indian media website, she said, "The film ‘The Wedding Guest’ has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked is because of the psychotic mentality of the society".

The agitated actress also exclaimed that it is the inherent misogyny of society that is causing the leaked clip to be circulated as "Radhika Apte sex scene", even though the scene also features co-star Dev Patel.

This is not the first time that an intimate scene from one of her films has been leaked online.

Earlier, an intimate scene featuring actor Adil Hussain from the movie "Parched" was leaked and circulated on the Internet ahead of its release.

Known for her bold roles, Apte has given awe-inspiring performances in films like AndhaDhun, Ahalya and the Netflix web-series Sacred Games and Lust Stories. She said in an earlier interview with an Indian news agency, "I am very comfortable doing intimate scenes. For an actor, scenes having intimacy or performing any kind of scenes is a part of the job".

The film "The Wedding Guest", directed by Michael Winterbottom, was released in the US in March 2019, but had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 8 September 2018.