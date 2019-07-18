Outrage as Russian Girl Strikes ‘Revealing’ Poses on Monument to Holocaust Victims

The snapshot of a girl who scaled up a grand memorial had been circulating online for some time before it was taken note of by a local Rostov-on-Don woman, who rushed to express her condemnation of the stunt on social media.

Police are searching for a Russian girl who set up a photo shoot on a memorial to the victims of fascism in Rostov-on-Don, RIA Novosti reported, after a city resident sent the picture of the girl to a VKontakte group.

В Ростове школьница залезла на мемориал «Змиёвская балка» и устроила фотосессию



“This is how youngsters pay tribute to their ancestors. A schoolgirl climbed up the memorial in Zmievskaya Balka, literally scaled up the tortured shoulders and struck revealing poses in a photo shoot”, wrote the indignant Rostov-on-Don local.

"Long story short, one must pay tribute appropriately," another chimed in, while a different user drew a parallel with other similar acts:

"So, light a cigarette from the Eternal flame is also okay, isn't it? The memorial was erected not as a site for photo shoots," he pointed out.

“The girl’s identity hasn’t yet been confirmed, checks are being conducted”, a representative for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Rostov Region told the media outlet.

The memorial, which the girl showed her angles on, is in the former village of Zmievskaya Balka – a place where 30,000 people, mostly Jews, were killed during Wold War Two. The site, which is a stone’s throw from the city of Rostov, is considered to be the biggest burial place of Holocaust victims in Russia.