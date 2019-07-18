Register
02:33 GMT +318 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fourth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 16, 2019.

    Massive Protests in Puerto Rico Over Governor’s Political Scandal (Videos, Photos)

    © REUTERS/ GABRIELLA N. BAEZ
    Society
    Get short URL
    130

    Puerto Ricans are turning out to protest on the island, demanding that Governor Ricardo Rosselló resign after nearly 900 pages of leaked chats between the official and his inner circle revealed alarming commentary.

    Published by Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism, the chats, conducted via the app Telegram, include controversial and vulgar insults, some of which were directed at musician Ricky Martin, former New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who is running against Rosselló in the 2020 governor’s race.

    Individuals present at the Puerto Rico-based demonstration will include Martin and reggaeton artists Bad Bunny and Residente in addition to several political officials. Protests have also broken out across the US mainland and have been scheduled in Florida, New York City, Los Angeles, Texas, Michigan, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Arizona, Ohio and Missouri, among other states. “Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Miranda is expected to be at the Union Square event.

    ​In one of the messages obtained by the center, Rosselló referred to Mark-Viverito as a “whore,” and in an exchange with Christian Sobrino Vega, who acted as the island’s chief fiscal officer and represented Rosselló on the federal board responsible for managing the US territory’s financial crisis at the time, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer was brought up by Vega.

    “Nothing says patriarchal oppression like Ricky Martin … Ricky Martin is such a male chauvinist that he f**ks men because women don’t measure up. Pure patriarchy.”

    Responding to the commentary, Martin condemned the remarks, stating that Puerto Rico cannot be left in the hands of “such leaders” who demonstrate homophobic and intolerant characteristics.

    ​In other conversations, Rosselló shared tweets with his inner circle in which netizens bashed Yulín Cruz. In those tweets, Twitter users remarked that Yulín Cruz was “off her meds” and that if that wasn’t the case, the mayor was just a “tremendous HP.” HP is an acronym that stands for “hijueputa.” It translates to “son of a b***h.”

    The scandal, which has been dubbed “Chatgate” and “Rickyleaks,” has so far led to the resignation or dismissal of at least four people involved in the chats. As for Rosselló, he announced Tuesday that he has no intention to step down.

    “I have not committed an illegal act, and I have not committed an act of corruption,” Rosselló stated. “I committed some improper acts, and I asked forgiveness for that.”

    ​Addressing the remarks made in the private chats, the governor attempted to justify his behavior, saying that he’d been working 18-hour days and that he’d been venting when he made his comments. “I’m the governor of Puerto Rico, but I’m a human being who has his faults,” he said.

    As a result of violent demonstrations that broke earlier this week, law enforcement officials have been deployed in an effort to hold off protesters. The ongoing demonstrations have even led to a Royal Carribbean cruise ship skipping its stop in Puerto Rico.

    In a letter to its 1,800 passengers, officials with the Empress of the Seas wrote: “You may have been looking out your window or surveying your surroundings on the pool deck and noticed we were almost in San Juan this afternoon and then turned around … There was a protest involving a large crowd that escalated and as you may have heard from our Captain, we decided to cancel our visit."

    ​According to NBC News, the vessel was ultimately rerouted to the British Virgin Islands, and passengers were given refunds for prepaid events they’d booked on the Island of Enchantment.

    Related:

    ‘Giant Scam': US Mainland Contractors Caught Profiteering in Puerto Rico
    Well, This is Epic: WATCH Cruise Liner Destroying Port Moorings in Puerto Rico
    'I'll Punch the Bully in Mouth': Puerto Rico Governor's Message to Trump's WH
    US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Puerto Rico 51st State
    Kaboom! Massive Asteroid With Force of 5-Kiloton Bomb Lands South of Puerto Rico (Video)
    Tags:
    Protests, Telegram, Ricardo Rossello, Puerto Rico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Art of Amazing People: World Bodypainting Festival in Austria
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse