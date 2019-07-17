Friend of Amber Heard Defends Johnny Depp in Domestic Abuse Case – Court Files

The legal battle between the two has been going on for three years and looks like it will not end anytime soon.

One of Amber Heard’s friends stood up in Johnny Depp’s defence, countering the former's' harrowing domestic abuse allegations against her ex, and blasted Heard for being verbally abusive.

A woman named Laura Divenere, who, as she says in docs obtained by The Blast, was hired by Heard as an interior designer, stated in court files in Depp’s defamation suit against Heard that she never noticed any injuries to the actress at the hands of her ex-husband.

"I was with Amber and interacted with her frequently on the several days immediately following her abuse allegation ... including at least on May 23, 24, 25. On those days, I worked with Amber, retrieved packages for her, rode elevators with her, and saw her up close and in person. On none of those days immediately following the abuse claims did I observe any signs of physical abuse or injury, including redness, swelling, cuts, bruising, or damage of any kind," the woman said when grilled about the alleged abuse Heard suffered on 21 May 2016.

Divenere also dismissed allegations of domestic violence, arguing neither Depp nor Heard ever mentioned any kind of abuse while they were in her vicinity.

While Divenere said she never heard of abuse during Heard's marriage to Depp, she accused the starlet of verbal abuse toward her own staff.

"I witnessed Amber being verbally abusive towards her former assistant Kate, screaming at her on the phone," she said in her declaration. "Her then-assistant Kate called me several times in tears, very upset, regarding the treatment she received from Amber."

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 amid claims that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star physically and verbally abused her, and a divorce was settled in 2017.

TMZ posted a leaked video of Depp allegedly throwing a wine glass as the two were reportedly having a row. Depp's legal team has denied the allegations and the actor has referred to Heard’s story as “fabricated”.

In May, Depp claimed in court that “while mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol,” the starlet “hit, punched and kicked” him.