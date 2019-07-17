Register
23:32 GMT +317 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Groom Lake and Papoose Lake, both in the Nevada Test and Training Range. Groom Lake is also in Area 51. Note that some of the lines you see beside Groom lake are among the longest runways on Earth.

    Ex-CIA Official & UFO Hunter Suggests Avoiding Alien Contact During ‘Storm Area 51’ Flash Mob

    © Flickr/ Doc Searls
    Society
    Get short URL
    226

    As over a million people have jumped on the bandwagon to “storm Area 51” – something that was announced in early July on a Facebook event page – warnings have been issued by the US Air Force that the enthusiasts could be shot for security reasons.

    Derrel Sims, a former CIA operative and a man who says he was once abducted by extra-terrestrials himself, cautioned against joining the already sizeable hordes of alien hunters as there are equal chances of aliens proving to be either friendly or belligerent.

    “It’s an uninformed position for them to get in contact with whoever’s out there”, he said in an interview with the YouTube channel UAMN TV, going on to outline the possible outcomes:

    “Some people have done that and died as a result. Some people have been injured”.

    Sims earlier recalled being abducted as a child, writing on his website suggestively called “Alien Hunter”:

    “No speech or communication of any kind comes from this ‘thing’, whatever it is. The arms and legs are long and skinny, the body and neck, thin. The bulbous head, like an upside down teardrop, is cocked slightly to the side”, he wrote, going on to explain how the creature he encountered tried to alter his memories into thinking that he had seen a clown. He suggested that was a specially devised ploy to make him forget both coming into contact with the alien and him being abducted.

    Sims likened finding aliens to a dog chasing a car and then not liking the driver, which for many lead to adverse consequences, much like striving for a close encounter with extra-terrestrials.

    Sim’s concerns are echoed by Nick Pope, a former UFO investigator for the Ministry of Defence, who explained that the event is being wrongly depicted, as it virtually means trespassing, which is punishable by law.

    “I understand people’s curiosity about Area 51 and about government UFO secrets more generally, and I completely support people’s right to undertake a legal, peaceful protest, but that’s not how this event is being billed. ‘Storm Area 51’ clearly implies illegal trespass onto a military installation and that’s a recipe for disaster”, he told Metro.

    “I utterly condemn such an action. It’s irresponsible, illegal and potentially dangerous”.

    As the number of those willing to attempt to seize the highly classified Edwards Air Force Base, or Area 51, which is central to numerous UFO-connected conspiracy theories, hit 300,000, concerns have started to emerge that some – or perhaps all –  of those who are nominally enrolled in the flash mob will actually flock to Nevada.

    The jokingly suggested event, titled “Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us”, is slated for 20 September, and many have recalled the warning signs found at Area 51, reading that the base management allows the use of weapons to fend off unwelcome guests. One thing is certain – trespassers will be fined, in a nod to previous similar precedents. As reported by Live Science, when an off-road vehicle carrying a guide and tourists violated the area’s borders, the passengers were fined $650 each, and the driver was also temporarily banned from organising tours of Nevada.

    Related:

    Netizens Flood Social Media With Area 51 Memes in Anticipation of 20 September ‘Raid’
    PewDiePie Jumps on Area 51 Craze With Tweet Suggesting His Show to Be Shot at Classified US Base
    US Military ‘Stands Ready’ to Defend Area 51 Against 1M+ Alien-Hunters in Possible Raid
    Tags:
    aliens, UFO, Area 51
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Art of Amazing People: World Bodypainting Festival in Austria
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse