Ex-CIA Official & UFO Hunter Suggests Avoiding Alien Contact During ‘Storm Area 51’ Flash Mob

As over a million people have jumped on the bandwagon to “storm Area 51” – something that was announced in early July on a Facebook event page – warnings have been issued by the US Air Force that the enthusiasts could be shot for security reasons.

Derrel Sims, a former CIA operative and a man who says he was once abducted by extra-terrestrials himself, cautioned against joining the already sizeable hordes of alien hunters as there are equal chances of aliens proving to be either friendly or belligerent.

“It’s an uninformed position for them to get in contact with whoever’s out there”, he said in an interview with the YouTube channel UAMN TV, going on to outline the possible outcomes:

“Some people have done that and died as a result. Some people have been injured”.

Sims earlier recalled being abducted as a child, writing on his website suggestively called “Alien Hunter”:

“No speech or communication of any kind comes from this ‘thing’, whatever it is. The arms and legs are long and skinny, the body and neck, thin. The bulbous head, like an upside down teardrop, is cocked slightly to the side”, he wrote, going on to explain how the creature he encountered tried to alter his memories into thinking that he had seen a clown. He suggested that was a specially devised ploy to make him forget both coming into contact with the alien and him being abducted.

Sims likened finding aliens to a dog chasing a car and then not liking the driver, which for many lead to adverse consequences, much like striving for a close encounter with extra-terrestrials.

Sim’s concerns are echoed by Nick Pope, a former UFO investigator for the Ministry of Defence, who explained that the event is being wrongly depicted, as it virtually means trespassing, which is punishable by law.

“I understand people’s curiosity about Area 51 and about government UFO secrets more generally, and I completely support people’s right to undertake a legal, peaceful protest, but that’s not how this event is being billed. ‘Storm Area 51’ clearly implies illegal trespass onto a military installation and that’s a recipe for disaster”, he told Metro.

“I utterly condemn such an action. It’s irresponsible, illegal and potentially dangerous”.

As the number of those willing to attempt to seize the highly classified Edwards Air Force Base, or Area 51, which is central to numerous UFO-connected conspiracy theories, hit 300,000, concerns have started to emerge that some – or perhaps all – of those who are nominally enrolled in the flash mob will actually flock to Nevada.

The jokingly suggested event, titled “Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us”, is slated for 20 September, and many have recalled the warning signs found at Area 51, reading that the base management allows the use of weapons to fend off unwelcome guests. One thing is certain – trespassers will be fined, in a nod to previous similar precedents. As reported by Live Science, when an off-road vehicle carrying a guide and tourists violated the area’s borders, the passengers were fined $650 each, and the driver was also temporarily banned from organising tours of Nevada.