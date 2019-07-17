A police official said the bloody conflict lasted for an hour, in which 10 people, including three women, were killed; at least six other people are still struggling for life in critical condition in hospital.
"We have deployed police in ample measure to prevent fallout of the incident. The injured are being treated. Investigations will reveal the real reason behind the incident", the senior police official told reporters.
Local media reports claimed that the village head and his men had opened fire, leading to the bloody clash.
DGP UP OP Singh’s version on the Sonbhadra incident. pic.twitter.com/tbVxqKvAqj— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 17, 2019
As the bloodbath unfolded in the state, which is governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, the state’s opposition party, Congress, claimed that criminal elements like the land mafia were brazenly violating the law.
#BharatSamachar— भारत समाचार (@bstvlive) July 17, 2019
#Exclusive: #Sonbhadra- पहले भी जमीनी विवाद में दो की हत्या हुई । @sonbhadrapolice pic.twitter.com/1HSSuwnQn3
Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi expressed concern, saying: “The criminals have become so bold that murders are being carried out in broad daylight unabated in the state. The murder of 9 Gond tribals including 3 women in Umbha village of Sonbhadra is shocking".
The bloodbath that followed this land dispute in sonbhadra is a chilling reminder that criminal elements like the land mafia in UP are brazenly ignoring the law. The rule of law has broken down in UP as the Yogi govt has failed in its duty to protect its citizens. https://t.co/tK11j2dULx
— Jitin Prasada (@JitinPrasada) July 17, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)