Stunning Moment of ISS Passing in Front of the Sun Captured on Photo

Photographer Rainee Colacurcio has managed to capture a stunning photo of the International Space Station passing directly between the Earth and the Sun.
Despite being closer to the Earth, the ISS still looks dwarfed against the gigantic size of the Sun.
The Space Station Crosses a Spotless Sun: That's no sunspots, and the International Space Station (ISS) caught passing during this not often seen event.
Photo Credit & Info: @NASA
The photo, selected as a NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day, is in fact, a combination of two photos - the one of the ISS passing in front of the Sun and the other - depicting details of the Sun's surface.
One of the photo's distinctive features is that the Sun has no sunspots - dark patches on the Sun's surface where temperatures are generally cooler.
