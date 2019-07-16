Massive Controversy Erupts As Indian Court Orders Hindu Girl to Distribute Quran for Bail

New Delhi (Sputnik): A court in Indian state of Jharkhand has ordered a Hindu girl to distribute Quran as a punishment for posting a communal message on social media. The 19 years old girl from Ranchi had shared a post allegedly questioning why “only Muslims think of taking revenge and becoming terrorists”.

Richa Bharati, 19, a first-year-student at a local college, was arrested on 13 July following a police complaint against her for allegedly sharing a post that allegedly hurt the sentiments of a minority community.

On Monday, Judge Manish Kumar Singh of the Jharkhand High Court, while granting bail to Bharati added a rider, mandating her to distribute five copies of the Quran in government-owned educational institutions.

Soon after the order, a widespread protest erupted in different parts of the country including in the state of Jharkhand ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

"SHOCKING. Hindu woman ordered to distribute Quran as a condition for her bail. She refused. BRAVO. Imagine if a Muslim was ordered to distribute Gita as a condition for bail - our media would have cried SANGHI JUDICIARY for a week," said Anand Ranganathan, author and consulting editor of news portal Swarajya, while arguing everyone should stand with the girl who has refused to follow this unusual ordeal by the court.

​Another senior author Shefali Vaidya expressed her anger.

​"Do courts ask Muslim accused to do Ramayan or Durga paath?" Nupur J Sharma, Editor, OpIndia asked while questioning the judgement.

Some of the twitter users suggested Richa to file a counter petition against the judgement.

​Political commentator Shehzad Jai Hind asked the court to grant her bail on normal conditions which is being given to everyone.

​​Another senior journalist Pradeep Bhandhari extended his support to Richa's decision to oppose the court order and termed it as an "infringement on faith". "This is anti-constitutional . Against Article 25," he added.

​Nevertheless, some of the people have been supporting the judgement saying that this is in the direction to promote interfaith values.

