‘Celebration of Life’: Pink Defies Critics of Her Holocaust Memorial Photo

US pop singer Alecia Beth Moore, known professionally as Pink, caught flak after posting a picture of her children playing at a Holocaust memorial in Berlin, BBC reported Monday.

The photo, published in Pink’s Instagram, shows her children Willow and Jameson running between the memorial's pillars. A number of users attacked the singer, chastising her for letting her children play, forcing the singer to add an extended caption text to the post, in which she defended her actions.

“These two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family,” Pink wrote. “The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

The critics remained unshakable.

“You do not know what this monument means? Your children can not know. But you should inform yourself,” one commenter wrote. “Then you will realize: It is not a playground and not a place of joy. It is reminiscent of the worst time in Germany. It is a place of sadness, helplessness and humility,” one user wrote.”

Many supported the singer, however.

“[Love] this! All of it. I love seeing the negative posts because it reminds me of how dim some people's perspective of love and life are. I adore all of the positive comments because it shows me there is humanity in the light,” one user wrote.

The architect of the memorial, Peter Eisenman, earlier noted that his structure should be treated differently from other Holocaust-related sites, BBC report says.

"My idea was to allow as many people of different generations, in their own ways, to deal or not to deal with being in that place, and if they want to lark around I think that's fine,” he said in a 2017 interview, commenting on people posting selfies made at the site. "A memorial is an everyday occurrence, it is not sacred ground."