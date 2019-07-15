Register
23:59 GMT +315 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists with umbrellas walk through the Holocaust Memorial on July 28, 2011 in Berlin.

    ‘Celebration of Life’: Pink Defies Critics of Her Holocaust Memorial Photo

    © AFP 2019 / Patrik Stollarz
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US singer uploaded a photo of her children playing at the Berlin Holocaust memorial and some netizens viewed the image as a sign of disrespect.

    US pop singer Alecia Beth Moore, known professionally as Pink, caught flak after posting a picture of her children playing at a Holocaust memorial in Berlin, BBC reported Monday. 

    The photo, published in Pink’s Instagram, shows her children Willow and Jameson running between the memorial's pillars. A number of users attacked the singer, chastising her for letting her children play, forcing the singer to add an extended caption text to the post, in which she defended her actions.

    “These two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family,” Pink wrote. “The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

    The critics remained unshakable.

    “You do not know what this monument means? Your children can not know. But you should inform yourself,” one commenter wrote. “Then you will realize: It is not a playground and not a place of joy. It is reminiscent of the worst time in Germany. It is a place of sadness, helplessness and humility,” one user wrote.”

    Many supported the singer, however.

    “[Love] this! All of it. I love seeing the negative posts because it reminds me of how dim some people's perspective of love and life are. I adore all of the positive comments because it shows me there is humanity in the light,” one user wrote.

    The architect of the memorial, Peter Eisenman, earlier noted that his structure should be treated differently from other Holocaust-related sites, BBC report says.

    "My idea was to allow as many people of different generations, in their own ways, to deal or not to deal with being in that place, and if they want to lark around I think that's fine,” he said in a 2017 interview, commenting on people posting selfies made at the site. "A memorial is an everyday occurrence, it is not sacred ground."

    Related:

    Alyssa Milano Draws Parallels Between Pence and Holocaust Mastermind, Gets Roasted Online
    'Auschwitz Has Better Food:' Aussie Café Owned by Holocaust Survivor Kin Targeted by Online Trolls
    Dutch Green Left Party Member Claims Holocaust Survivors Were Given Israel to Become 'Nazis'
    ‘Confession of Guilt’: Dutch State Railway to Compensate Relatives of Holocaust Victims
    Unknown Vandals Put Swastika on Argentine Holocaust Memorial
    Tags:
    photo, Holocaust, Pink
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse