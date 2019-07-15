Clad in Mini-Skirt & Heels, Opera Star Netrebko Climbs Table to Sing for Festival Intendant (Video)

The famous opera singer surprised the audience during a farewell party held by the intendant of the Baden Baden Festival Andreas Mölich-Zebhauser.

Russian opera star Anna Netrebko climbed onto the table during a banquet dedicated to the intendant of the Baden Baden Festival Andreas Mölich-Zebhauser, 67, who is leaving his job after more than twenty years at this post.

One of the clips uploaded to the singer's Instagram account shows Ms Netrebko walking down the stairs, her eyes hidden behind a Venetian-style mask, and singing.

Another video shows the exact moment the opera star climbs onto the table where Mr Mölich-Zebhauser was sitting and continues her aria before being embraced by the intendant who joined Netrebko on the table.

© Photo : Instagram/ Screenshot Anna Netrebko sings on the table

While some of the guests who were present during the banquet seemed to be taken aback by the singer's expressive behaviour, others took out their smartphones to catch the moment on camera.