Clad in Mini-Skirt & Heels, Opera Star Netrebko Climbs Table to Sing for Festival Intendant (Video)

Russian opera star Anna Netrebko climbed onto the table during a banquet dedicated to the intendant of the Baden Baden Festival Andreas Mölich-Zebhauser, 67, who is leaving his job after more than twenty years at this post.
One of the clips uploaded to the singer's Instagram account shows Ms Netrebko walking down the stairs, her eyes hidden behind a Venetian-style mask, and singing.
Funny surprise for our dear Andreas Mölich- Zebhauser farewell party in Baden Baden! You are amazing Intendant who really love music and artists! And we Love you back! ❤️🌹👏👏👏 Thank you for all this years! Веселый сюрприз для интенданта фестиваля в Баден Бадене Андреаса , который после многих лет оставляет свой пост! Потрясающий человек, которого я знаю более 20 лет! Искренне любящий музыку и артистов! Спасибо за все! Мы тебя любим! ❤️🙏🌹👏👏👏
While some of the guests who were present during the banquet seemed to be taken aback by the singer's expressive behaviour, others took out their smartphones to catch the moment on camera.
