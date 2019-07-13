'Arm of the Thought Police': Roger Waters Roasts Twitter for Shutting Down a Pro-Assange Channel

Delivering his accusations via one of his latest tweets, Waters insisted that people now know “for sure” that Twitter is the “Big Brother” that seeks to suppress freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

Pink Floyd bassist and songwriter Roger Waters has recently stepped forward to offer a piece of his mind on Twitter after the social media platform suspended the Unity4J account which supports Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks.

​"You are an arm of the thought police. You are an arm of the forces of oppression. You wish to suppress freedom of speech, journalism, freedom of anything probably", he declared in a video posted on Twitter, arguing people now know "for sure" that the platform is the "Big Brother".

Waters also went on to praise Assange, calling him "the great hero of freedom of the press and freedom of any kind who has been so disgustingly & roundly turned upon by the United States, the United Kingdom & all the other purveyors of imperialism".