'Perfection Doesn't Exist': Irina Shayk Rocks Fans & Critics Online With New Topless Photoshoot

The famous model suggested that people should simply accept the fact that they age, and learn to celebrate their bodies no matter how old they are.

Popular Russian model Irina Shayk has once again entered the media spotlight with her recent interview and photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar, becoming the Summer 2019 digital cover star for the magazine.

Touted as the "notoriously private model" by the media outlet, Shayk used this opportunity to share her thoughts on the nature of beauty and the way age affects a person’s appearance.

"I'm not this stiff model who sits there and wants to look perfect. I'm not perfect. I have bad skin days and bad hair days. Sometimes I don't look like a model. I'm just a real human being", she confided.

The model also revealed that "sometimes" she even has a double chin, and already has wrinkles, arguing that one has to simply "accept the idea of aging and of bodies at every stage, and just celebrate it" because "perfection doesn’t exist".

"In life, we have to let it go and understand it's a human process not to be perfect", she remarked.

This development elicited a mixed reaction from the social media crowd, with netizens praising and criticising the model in somewhat equal measure.

"Irina is a classy beautiful stunning woman. Horseface Gaga can’t relate", marieskop wrote.

"I don’t usually respond to these things, yes, she is gorgeous but most people didn’t even know who she was until she dated Bradley Cooper and then broke up with him", tamf_57 argued.

"Notoriously private?? Yet talks about her personal life. Ok", ipswichteddy posted.

However, in her interview, Shayk revealed that she does not read comments on social media, so all these messages probably won't reach their intended target.