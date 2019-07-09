Sex Island Orgy Vacation Offering Unlimited Romps Warned With Police Raids

This time the orgy event is due to take place in the western US state of Nevada, the only American state to permit prostitution and which is widely known for its 24-hour casinos and vibrant night life.

US authorities have issued a warning about a police raid planned on the location of the controversial “Sex Island”, which offers saucy romps and non-stop sex with 100 women for the first time on US soil.

Sex Island Released A Trailer For Its Nevada Vacation And Now Cops Are Threatening To Shut It Down https://t.co/REBra2hZFT pic.twitter.com/ntrhRcwQMh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) 9 июля 2019 г.

America's Drug Enforcement Administration reportedly threatened with checks, stating that it would take harsh measures if drugs laws were broken during this year’s rampage.

“If any illegal substances are found on the premises of your resort, the immediate shutdown of the event be ordered”, the warning reads, as cited by the Daily Mail, before proceeding:

“All foreigners attending and caught handling illegal drug substances will be immediately taken into the nearest immigration detention centre and processed for deportation”.

The letter also warned of penalties if any prostitutes employed at the vacation destination, advertised to include topless quad bike and horse rides, and even a “sexual helicopter tour”, are found to be under 18.

Thirty men, including 13 Brits, have so far reportedly bought tickets, priced at £4,600 each, for the four-day programme that is due to kick off on 2 August at an undisclosed location in Nevada - the only US state to partially allow prostitution.

Despite the warning, the organisers, The Good Girls Company, have assured their clients that “everything will be legal and above board”:

“The authorities are clearly getting nervous about Sex Island coming to the US for the first time, but they know they can't stop us in Nevada so they are warning us about illegal drugs”, a company spokesman remarked.