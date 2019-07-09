Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Couture Designer Savaged Over 'Misogynist' Remarks

New Delhi (Sputnik): Leading Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, whose brand is synonymous with luxurious Indian weddings, got castigated on social media for his recent Instagram post, forcing him to apologise.

The fashion designer has hit headlines for dressing A-listed Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone for their weddings.

The objectionable Instagram post stated, “overdressed, caked with make-up and armoured with jewellery [women] are most likely wounded”.

The post further implied that overdressed women are in desperate need of emotional support from men. The remark apparently did not go well with netizens.

View this post on Instagram #Sabyasachi #ParadiseLost #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @sabyasachijewelry A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Jul 5, 2019 at 8:10am PDT

The Twitterati unforgivingly and ably slammed the designer and called him a ‘misogynist’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’ on social media.