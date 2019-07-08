Watch: US Cop Leaves Handcuffed Teen Bloody After Smashing His Face on Concrete

An officer with Maryland’s Montgomery County Police Department was recently suspended and remanded to administrative duties after cellphone video surfaced showing him violently smashing a handcuffed teenager’s face onto the cement ground.

The brutal arrest unfolded during the evening of July 3 at Silver Spring’s Aspen Hill Shopping Center off of Connecticut Avenue. At the time, plainclothes officers from the department’s 4th District were investigating 19-year-old Arnaldo Pesoa, who was suspected of selling psilocybin mushrooms.

According to a Friday press release from the department, the situation quickly escalated when officers attempted to arrest Pesoa for the attempted sale of a controlled dangerous substance. It says that the teenager continued to be disorderly with officials even after being removed from a nearby restaurant.

— Crackdown Chronicles (@CrackdownReport) July 8, 2019

​Video shared on social media shows plainclothes officer Kevin Moris, of the 4th District Special Assignment Team, forcibly kneeing Pesoa in the back of his head, smashing his face into the concrete, seconds after the teenager yells out several expletives.

— Anne Cutler (@AnneCutler) July 5, 2019

“F**k! F**k! You hit my f**king head,” Pesoa is heard yelling at Moris before informing the officer he spit on his foot. The remainder of the video shows Moris covering Pesoa’s face with his shirt as the officer continues to readjust his grip on the teen’s head by grabbing onto his hair. The footage ends with officers ordering Pesoa to stand up.

The teenager was eventually transported to the department's central processing unit and charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempted distribution of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and second-degree assault. He was later released after posting his $5,000 bond.

A probe into the arrest is ongoing. Moris’ use of force is being investigated by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division, and is expected to be referred to the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office for review.