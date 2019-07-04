New Delhi (Sputnik): Irish lawyer Simone Burns, who became infamous after a video of her drunk and verbally abusing crew members on an Air India flight in 2018, went viral on social media, has been found dead. One of her friends said she had been depressed since the incident.

Simone Burns, 50, was a Human Rights lawyer. She boarded an Air India Mumbai-London flight in November 2018. She was drunk and on being denied more alcohol, harassed the crew with expletives and racist comments. Just days after being released from prison, she was found dead at her East Sussex home.

She was released on bail after being sentenced to six months in prison this April in the case.

A friend of Burns, requesting anonymity, told the British daily The Telegraph that Simone's “world fell apart” after her conviction. She became a target for internet trolls after the four-minute clip of her inebriated rant went viral on social media.

“The body of a woman found at Beachy Head on June 1 has been identified as Simone Burns from Hove...the death is not being treated as suspicious, and the next of kin have been informed. The matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer,” the Sussex Police said.

Videos of the woman's rowdy behaviour were recorded by multiple users on board, and it had gone viral on social media, causing her a loss of reputation and public embarrassment.

"I am a f***ing international lawyer. I work for all you f**king people... The f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, for you- an international criminal lawyer! Don't get any money for it by the way. But you won't give me a glass of wine, is that correct?" she screamed at the staff after being refused more wine.

The lawyer, who was diagnosed with skin cancer, was arrested when the Air India flight landed in Heathrow. She pleaded guilty to charges against her at a magistrates' court in London.