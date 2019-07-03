Pamela Anderson Shares Video and Pictures From Hospital After Domestic Abuse Claims

Anderson and Rami started dating in 2017. They broke up in June after Pamela found out that he still had feelings for the mother of his children, Sidonie Biemont.

Movie star, model and rights activist Pamela Anderson has posted a video and photos on her website from a hospital where she was treated from injuries allegedly inflicted on her by her former boyfriend Adil Rami.

In the video, the actress is shown having her hands bandaged while the photos are of the medical bills she paid to treat injuries she'd initially attributed to osteoarthritis.

The former Baywatch star claimed that she postponed her treatment for six months because she did not want to reveal the true reason for her hospital visit, telling doctors that she had arthritis instead.

Anderson is accusing French footballer Rami of having 'crushed' her hands after the couple had an argument.

She also claimed that the sportsman threatened to 'break her legs' following their break-up and pestered her with emails and calls.

Pamela's ex-boyfriend strongly denies all the allegations. He is now barred from attending a French anti-domestic violence charity and is also facing disciplinary action at his club, Olympique de Marseille.