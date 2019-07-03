Pamela Anderson Shares Video and Pictures From Hospital After Domestic Abuse Claims

Movie star, model and rights activist Pamela Anderson has posted a video and photos on her website from a hospital where she was treated from injuries allegedly inflicted on her by her former boyfriend Adil Rami.
In the video, the actress is shown having her hands bandaged while the photos are of the medical bills she paid to treat injuries she'd initially attributed to osteoarthritis.
The former Baywatch star claimed that she postponed her treatment for six months because she did not want to reveal the true reason for her hospital visit, telling doctors that she had arthritis instead.
Anderson is accusing French footballer Rami of having 'crushed' her hands after the couple had an argument.
She also claimed that the sportsman threatened to 'break her legs' following their break-up and pestered her with emails and calls.
It’s hard to accept 💔 The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe ... we were in « big love »?. I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ? But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this - I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself.
Pamela's ex-boyfriend strongly denies all the allegations. He is now barred from attending a French anti-domestic violence charity and is also facing disciplinary action at his club, Olympique de Marseille.
