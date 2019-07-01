Register
23:59 GMT +301 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Universe

    UK Scientists Conduct Largest-Ever Survey on Public Reaction to Alien Contact

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Members of the UK Seti Research Network (UKSRN), a group of UK academics active in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, are planning to launch what it believes is the largest ever survey on the public’s reaction to hypothetical alien contact.

    The survey will be conducted at the Royal Society’s summer science exhibition Monday. According to its website, the society’s purpose is to “recognize, promote and support excellence in science and to encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of humanity.” According to UKSRN, the results from the survey will help them form ground rules on alien detection that could potentially be used by international organizations. 

    An artist’s conception of the Lucy spacecraft flying by the Trojan Eurybates – one of the six diverse and scientifically important Trojans to be studied. Trojans are fossils of planet formation and so will supply important clues to the earliest history of the solar system. (Right) Psyche, the first mission to the metal world 16 Psyche will map features, structure, composition, and magnetic field, and examine a landscape unlike anything explored before. Psyche will teach us about the hidden cores of the Earth, Mars, Mercury and Venus.
    © NASA . SwRI and SSL/Peter Rubin
    NASA Quietly Preps Probe to $10,000 Quadrillion Asteroid Sandwiched Between Mars and Jupiter

    “There is absolutely no procedure enshrined in international law on how to respond to a signal from an alien civilization,” Martin Dominik, an astronomer at the University of St. Andrews, told the Guardian. “We want to hear people’s views. The consequences affect more people than just scientists.” 

    “It makes sense to create a legally binding framework that is properly rooted in international law,” Dominik said. “I’m completely comfortable with taking the whole thing above the level of scientists. If there are public consequences of replying and sending out messages, that is a political decision and not one to be taken by scientists.”

    Scientists often search for alien life by listening to radio signals from outer space using advanced telescopes.

    According to Dr. John Elliott, a reader in intelligence engineering at Leeds Beckett University, it could take weeks or months to determine whether an intercepted signal was broadcast by alien life.

    “We can’t rely on there being a Rosetta Stone [an ancient Egyptian stone tablet that was vital to understanding hieroglyphs], or some great decipherment crib, in the signal. It could be an image or simply junk,” Elliott said. “It will take time to understand, and if that work starts to drag out and there is nothing new we can say, the information vacuum will be filled with speculation … Conjecture and rumor will take over.”

    New Dragonfly Mission Flying Landing Sequence Animation
    © YouTube/NASA Video
    ‘Like No Other Mission’: NASA Drone to Land on Titan, Search for Signs of Alien Life (Videos)

    Last week, NASA announced that Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, has been selected as the destination for the agency’s next exploratory mission within the solar system. NASA will send a drone to the body, which could reveal the secrets of early or even current alien life forms due to its liquid methane seas, lakes and rivers, Sputnik reported.

    “Titan has a nitrogen-based atmosphere like Earth. Unlike Earth, Titan has clouds and rain of methane,” NASA’s Thursday press release on the mission explained. “The moon’s weather and surface processes have combined complex organics, energy, and water similar to those that may have sparked life on our planet.”

    Related:

    NASA to Display Rare Moon Rock Samples Sealed for Years at Houston Space Centre
    Classified NASA Files on Mars Mission Hacked in 'Advanced Persistent' Attack
    Mysteries of the Red Planet: NASA Rover Spots Enigmatic White Light on Martian Surface (PHOTO)
    New NASA Finding Suggests Mars May Have Life After All - Report
    NASA Mars Rover Takes Photo of Weird White Light, Sparks Speculations of Alien Life
    Tags:
    survey, alien life, space, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse