Watch Pakistan and Afghanistan Fans Clash at Cricket World Cup Match in UK

The clashes allegedly started after an aircraft bearing the slogan 'Justice for Balochistan' was spotted flying over the cricket ground in the UK city of Leeds, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday adding that the fight might also have been triggered by fans getting kicked out for not having tickets.
The brawl between Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket fans took place on Saturday outside Headingley; video footage showing the clash has been uploaded online.
According to the footage, the fighting involved dozens of people and some even attacked each other with metal barriers.
Afghanistan 🇦🇫 fans attacked Pakistan 🇵🇰 fans outside Headingley Leeds pic.twitter.com/nKzYxRaaxN— Shahzaib Ali (@DSBcricket) 29 июня 2019 г.
