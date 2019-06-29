Watch Pakistan and Afghanistan Fans Clash at Cricket World Cup Match in UK

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is currently underway in the United Kingdom with the final set to be held on 14 July; the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match started on 29 June in Leeds at 12:30 local time.

The clashes allegedly started after an aircraft bearing the slogan 'Justice for Balochistan' was spotted flying over the cricket ground in the UK city of Leeds, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday adding that the fight might also have been triggered by fans getting kicked out for not having tickets.

The brawl between Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket fans took place on Saturday outside Headingley; video footage showing the clash has been uploaded online.

​According to the footage, the fighting involved dozens of people and some even attacked each other with metal barriers.