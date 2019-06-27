Register
00:15 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pregnant woman

    ‘Incompetent’ Fertility Doctor Loses License After Impregnating Patients With His Own Sperm

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20

    An 80-year-old fertility doctor in Canada was declared “incompetent” this week by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario after using his own sperm and the sperm of wrong donors to artificially inseminate women over the past 30 years.

    Although Dr. Bernard Norman Barwin admitted to committing professional misconduct before the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario’s Discipline Committee in 2013, the committee formally reprimanded Barwin this week, stating that he “committed an act of professional misconduct in that he failed to maintain the standard of the profession” and “engaged in acts or omissions” that “would reasonably be regarded by members as disgraceful, dishonorable or unprofessional.”  

    Embryologist Rick Slifkin displays some of the frozen sperm stored at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York, in New York, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013.
    Richard Drew
    No Men Needed on Mars? Space Sperm Banks Could Become Real, Research Suggests

    The committee also deemed Barwin “incompetent.” In addition, Barwin’s medical license was revoked earlier this year, even though he had already resigned from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario in 2014. Revocation of his license will notify other medical regulators of his malpractices. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $10,370 earlier this year.

    According to facts obtained by the committee, more than a dozen patients said they suffered “irreparable harm” because of Barwin’s actions. Barwin did not attend the hearing and pleaded no contest to the allegations, HuffPost reported.

    “Dr. Barwin’s patients and their families were the unsuspecting victims of his incomprehensible deception,” Carolyn Silver, a lawyer for the regulator, told the committee.

    During his time working at the Ottawa General Hospital and at an Ottawa clinic beginning in the 1970s, Barwin inseminated at least 11 women with his own sperm and inseminated dozens more with sperm that wasn’t from the intended donor. 

    Nang Mwe San
    © Photo: nangmwesan/instagram
    Burmese Doctor Loses Medical Licence Over Her Sexy Online Photos

    In 2015, the unidentified daughter of a patient who had used donor sperm started looking into her genealogy. She eventually found that one of her second cousins was Barwin’s relative. Barwin later confirmed to the woman that he was her father through DNA testing, but he claimed that “the only occasion he had used his own semen was when he was calibrating an automatic sperm counter,” and said that some of his sperm might have gotten mixed up with the donor sperm, NBC News reported.

    A patient who gave birth to a daughter in 1990 later found out that her daughter had celiac disease, which is genetically inherited. She decided to examine the issue further, because neither she nor her husband have the disease. She later found she had been impregnated with Barwin’s sperm instead of her husband’s.

    Another patient of Barwin’s also found that while her children were related to each other, they were not related to her husband, because her husband’s sperm was not used during the insemination process.

    "Whether Dr. Barwin’s actions were accidental or willful, the suffering he has caused remains deep and wide," said Dr. Edward G. Hughes, an OB-GYN and member of the  College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. 

    Pregnant woman
    © East News / SSI
    Leaked: Germany’s Plan for Sperm Bank Database May Help Thousands Find Dad

    "For 51 children to have been born with incorrect sperm heritage, as many as 100 [patients] may have received the wrong sperm during their treatment," he added.

    "Offspring are living an avoidable genetic disconnection from their fathers and have no access to their genetic heritage," Hughes continued. "The children whom Dr. Barwin fathered himself are burdened in these and other even more profound ways. They know that their own DNA and that of their children and beyond will always be linked to him and his actions."

    Barwin’s lawyer, Karen A. Hamway, had no comment on his behalf.

    Related:

    Miley Cyrus' Cryptic 'Mommy & Daddy' Instagram Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumours
    Royal Baby Extravaganza: Meghan Markle's Most Discussed Pregnancy Tribulations
    Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Made Prince Harry 'Anxious', Body Language Expert Says
    Keeping Up With MORE Kardashians? Kylie Jenner Sparks New Pregnancy Rumours
    No Men Needed on Mars? Space Sperm Banks Could Become Real, Research Suggests
    Tags:
    doctor, sperm, pregnancy, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse