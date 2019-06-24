MH370 Flight Could Have Fallen Victim to ‘Electric Takeover from Ground Station,’ Docu Claims

There have been a plethora of versions of what could have happened to the ill-fated Malaysian Airlines flight, with speculation running high until now, that the pilot deliberately steered the plane into the water, or took it on a death-dive inadvertently, due to mental health issues. The hijacking option isn't off the table either.

While the MH370 enigma persists, with investigators still unable to make heads or tails of incomplete pieces of evidence they have on their hands, there seem to be reasons to believe that the Malaysia Airlines jet was purposefully taken over.

© AP Photo / Rob Griffith FILE - In this March 22, 2014 file photo, flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine on board a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion, searches for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in southern Indian Ocean, Australia

Aviation security expert Tim Termini assumed while speaking to Channel 5’s ‘Flight MH370’ that there are a whole number of ways in which a hijacking could take place – through a crew member, “coming from a passenger,” or, alternatively, “a third option, which is a fairly unusual one, -a stowaway.”

There is, however, a last but not least fourth option – an electronic takeover of the aircraft from a ground-based station claims Termini.

The very last assumption may leave the audience bewildered as it would mean ongoing investigations into the plane and passengers that vanished into thin air, might prove fruitless.

A report that recently emerged claimed that Mr Shah should be ultimately held responsible and suggested that Shah had conducted a similar flight on a flight simulator while trying to battle his mental health problems. If true, the first of the afore-mentioned versions is in tune with the report.

Not an accident neither a hijack a premeditated simulated misadventure of a rogue pilot, MH370 vanished into the Indian Ocean five years ago, and we still don’t know why. The explanation lies not in the sea but on land—in Malaysia https://t.co/RqNABrZXPH — Arunima Singh (@arunimaranjan) 18 июня 2019 г.

Meanwhile, risk management consultant Sally Leivesley told the documentary that with no appropriate documentation at their disposal, it cannot be determined who might have had access to the plane right before take-off, suggesting that a saboteur could have sneaked on-board with a USB stick and launched a cyber-attack on the plane.

© AP Photo/ Vincent Thian A girl writes a condolence message during the Day of Remembrance for MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“We know from the Malaysian government reports there was a maintenance activity in February, but in the immediate period before the plane took off we don’t have that history,” she concluded her comments on the plane that never reached its destination.

Beijing-bound Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which took off from Kuala Lumpur carrying 239 passengers on board, went missing on 8 March 2014 after it vanished from radars while transferring from Malaysian to Vietnamese airspace.

After several years of fruitless attempts to locate the plane's crash site, the Malaysian government ended its search in May 2018, while investigations into the case still continue, with a new twist in the story being the discovery that two passengers on the flight were using fake passports. One of the pair is thought to have been trying to immigrate to Europe and was not considered likely to be part of a terrorist organisation.