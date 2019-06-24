King Cobra Enjoys Swig of Bottled Water Amid Severe Heat in India (Video)

An estimated 50,000 people in India are killed by snakebites annually due to the absence of antidotes and first aid skills. South Asia accounts for nearly 70% of all snakebite deaths in the world.

New Delhi (Sputnik): As temperatures soar to around 45 degrees Celsius and some parts of the country are reeling from the drought-like conditions and severe heat, a video has emerged showing forest officers offering water to a king cobra - one of the most poisonous snakes in the world.

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer and CEO of Chilika Development Authority in the Indian state of Odisha, shared a video in which deputy Range Officer C. N. Naykka is offering water to a 3.7 metre (12-foot) long king cobra. The cobra had been rescued from Kaiga township in the state of Karnataka and the video was shared by his colleague in Odisha.

​In the video, the officer can be seen offering water with no protective gear and getting very close to the cobra. The officer states that the snake does not have the jaw muscles to suck liquid like humans do, and drinks water by using folds of skin to draw water into its mouth before squeezing it through its guts using its muscles. Indians and conservationists appreciate the efforts of the forest service officers for doing their job with utmost dedication.

An estimated 50,000 people in India are killed by snakebites annually due to the absence of antidotes and first aid skills. South Asia accounts for nearly 70% of all snakebite deaths in the world. For comparison's sake, about 5,000 homicide deaths were recorded by police in the EU in 2015.