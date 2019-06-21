Who's the Fairest of Them All: Airline With Best Stewardesses in the World Finally Revealed

The accolade was presented as part of the annual World Airline Awards, with other nominations covering various different aspects of the services provided by air carriers.

A UK-based consultancy, Skytrax, which runs a popular airline and airport review and ranking website, has recently unveiled the ranking of the World's Best Airline Cabin Crew of 2019.

First place, which recognises "the highest all-round performance of cabin staff, for hard service, including techniques, efficiency, and attentions, and soft service characteristics (e.g. staff enthusiasm, attitude, friendliness and hospitality)", went to Singapore Airlines this year, with Garuda Indonesia and ANA All Nippon Airways being ranked second and third respectively.

© AFP 2019 / TOH TING WEI An air stewardess arranges bedsheets of a double bed in a suite of Singapore Airlines' new Airbus A380 during a tour of the plane at Changi Airport in Singapore on December 14, 2017

The award was given as part of the World Airline Awards, held by the company annually.

Other nominations include the overall World’s Best Airline (2019 winner – Qatar Airways), World’s Best Economy Class (2019 winner – Japan Airlines), World’s Best Business Class (2019 winner – Qatar Airways), World’s Best Regional Airline (2019 winner – Bangkok Airways), World’s Cleanest Aircraft Cabins (2019 winner – EVA Air), and World’s Most Improved Airline (2019 winner – Philippine Airlines).