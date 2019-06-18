Not Lovin’ It: US Woman Fires Taser at McDonald’s Employee Because Her Food Was Taking Too Long

A woman in a wheelchair deployed her stun gun at a McDonald’s employee Thursday evening in Detroit, Michigan, after complaining that her food was taking too long.

The unidentified customer took out the stun gun and pointed it at the cashier after ordering her food, complaining that the cashier was rude and the food was taking too long. The woman fired the stun gun at an employee, but she missed.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

When Wayne State University Police arrived at the scene minutes after the altercation, the customer began yelling at them. However, police managed to calm her down.

Police took the woman into custody at a later time since they did not have a vehicle that could accommodate her wheelchair at the scene. Law enforcement officials did confiscate her stun gun.

Authorities are still investigating the incident to determine if the woman will be charged with aggravated assault.