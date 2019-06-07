Register
22:40 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Doctor

    ‘A Concerning Lack of Progress’: 1 Million New STIs Diagnosed Daily in 2016

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 374 million new curable cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) were diagnosed in the world in 2016, an average of just over 1 million new infections daily.

    The findings reveal that the prevalence and incidence of four STIs (chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis and syphilis) in people between the ages of 15 and 49 in 2016 was similar to that of 2012, suggesting that there hasn’t been a substantive decline in the rates or reach of STIs. The new research, which was published online by the Bulletin of the World Health Organization Thursday, also revealed that there were 127 million new cases of chlamydia in 2016, 87 million cases of gonorrhea, 6.3 million of syphilis and 156 million of trichomoniasis in that age range. 

    Immunoassay screening lab the blood is tested for infection (hepatitis, syphilis, HIV) on automatic equipment at the Novosibirsk blood donation center
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
    Suburban Syphilis: Rural US Racked by Rising STD Rates

    “We’re seeing a concerning lack of progress in stopping the spread of sexually transmitted infections worldwide,” Peter Salama, executive director for Universal Health Coverage and the Life-Course at the WHO, said in a Thursday press release. “This is a wake-up call for a concerted effort to ensure everyone, everywhere, can access the services they need to prevent and treat these debilitating diseases.”

    Chlamydia and gonorrhea are common sexually transmitted bacterial infections that often cause no symptoms. If left untreated, they can result in reproductive health problems, including pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility in women. Syphilis can also hijack the nervous system and lead to a variety of serious symptoms, including difficulty coordinating muscle movements, paralysis, dementia and sensory deficits, according to the CDC. Syphilis is also caused by bacteria and can lead to very serious long-term health issues, including brain disease and eventually death, if untreated. A syphilis infection also increases the chances of acquiring and transmitting HIV. Syphilis resulted in around 200,000 stillbirths and newborn deaths in 2016, according to the WHO, making it one of the “leading causes of baby loss globally.”

    Trichomoniasis is a very common seuxally transmitted disease caused by a protozoan (single-celled) parasite called Trichomonas vaginalis. About 70% of people infected by the parasite do not show any symptoms of the infection. Those who do experience symptoms may notice itching, burning, redness or soreness of the genitals as well as discharge from their genitals. 

    Scientist
    CC0 / luvqs
    Burning Up the Charts: Common STDs Hit Record High in US Last Year

    Bacterial STIs are curable, but there has recently been a shortage in the global supply of Benzathine benzylpenicillin, an antibiotic used to treat several bacterial infections, including syphilis. The shortage has been attributed to inflexible production cycles and minimum order quantities, according to a 2017 study published in the journal PLOS.

    In addition, there has been an increase in drug-resistant gonorrhea. Last year, the first case of “super gonorrhea” was reported by a UK man who contracted the disease while visiting Southeast Asia. It was the first reported case of gonorrhea that was resistant to both azithromycin and ceftriaxone administered in combination.

    “It's different from gonorrhea, because it's not treatable with the antibiotics we currently use for treatment. And these are the only ones available for routine standard care; it seems to produce the same type of disease,” University of Bristol scholar Paddy Horner told Sputnik last year. 

    “So it seems to be the only difference is in the fact that we're not able to treat it with our current first line treatment,” Horner said, describing the difference between gonorrhea and “super gonorrhea.” Due to emerging strains of the bacteria, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the disease only be treated with the antibiotic ceftriaxone, administered as an injection, in combination with one of two oral antibiotics, azithromycin or doxycycline.

    According to WHO, additional research needs to be conducted to improve the quality of care for STIs, develop new treatments and invest in vaccine development. In addition, WHO recommends correct and consistent condom use, sexual health education and regular screening to prevent the spread of the diseases.

    Related:

    Denmark Engulfed in STD Epidemic With 'Deadly Consequences'
    ‘Failure of the Public Health Safety Net’: California STD Rates at All-Time High
    Hundreds File Lawsuit Against Johns Hopkins for STD Experiments
    It Burns! STDs Have Record Year in America
    ‘National Epidemic:’ STDs at Unprecedented High in US, CDC Reports
    Tags:
    Antibiotics, US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization, STD
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse