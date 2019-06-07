PHOTOS of Julian Assange Allegedly From UK Prison LEAKED Online

The WikiLeaks' founder was arrested inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in April 2019 after spending nearly 7 years there to avoid arrest and extradition to the US. Following the arrest, Assange was sentenced by a British court to 50 weeks in prison at the Belmarsh jail for skipping bail.

Photos of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange, who is currently serving a sentence in the Belmarsh prison, allegedly shot on a cell-phone smuggled in by one of the inmates have been published on the online media outlet Gateway Pundit. The photographs supposedly show the famous whistleblower with neatly cut hair and a trimmed beard, as opposed to his unkempt appearance the day he was arrested and dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy.

Exclusive images of Julian Assange in HMP Belmarsh published by @CassandraRules https://t.co/mMdpMsQL39 pic.twitter.com/nZZy8910d2 — Barnaby Nerberka (@barnabynerberka) June 6, 2019

However, the anonymous inmate, who took the photos, told Gateway Pundit that Belmarsh "has sucked the life out of him" noting that imprisonment has not been good for Assange's deteriorating health. The publication also suggested that the photos "reveal considerable weight loss" compared to the WikiLeaks founder's last months in the Ecuadorian Embassy.

The inmate who took the alleged photos in the prison shared that he and other inmates treat the whistleblower well, whom they hail for exposing "the biggest scandals in the world" and see his sentence as unjust.

Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website, was arrested on 11 April 2019 inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been hiding since 2012. Assange received asylum from Ecuador following his release on bail in 2010 over a case in Sweden.

The country sought to prosecute the whistleblower on accusations of sexually assaulting two women, whose names remain secret. Assange denies the accusations and has insisted that they were fabricated to have him extradited to the US, who is seeking to try him for releasing classified documents about the Afghan and Iraqi wars.

The sexual assault case was dropped in 2017, but was reopened following Assange's arrest in 2019. At the moment, both Sweden and the US are seeking Assange's extradition as he serves his 50-week term for breaching his bail conditions.