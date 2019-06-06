Register
13:12 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pope Francis in Vatican, Rome

    Backlash as Pope Francis Approves Editing Lord’s Prayer

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The debates around the most famous Christian prayer have been going on for months. The head of the Catholic Church insisted that the translation that has been in use until recently is inaccurate because it implies that the Lord can lead humans “into temptation”. However, many have vehemently opposed any alteration of the text.

    Pope Francis has prompted heated debates by approving changes to the Lord’s Prayer, replacing the centuries-old verses “lead us not into temptation” from Matthew 6:13 with “do not let us fall into temptation”. Some have even urged to “fire” the current head of the Catholic Church.

    The correction, reportedly enacted on 22 May, was preceded by 16 years of research and months of debates. The pontiff first signalled that he favoured changing the line in 2017. The passage itself is a translation from the Latin Vulgate Bible, translated, from the ancient Greek in the fourth century. In a televised interview, Francis stated that the version currently in use is not a “good translation” of the original since God does not lead one to sin.

    “A father does not (lead us into temptation), a father helps you to get up immediately”, Francis said at the time.

    Despite the support of Catholic authorities, the move has left the Christian community split. The Christian Post cited chair of the New Testament Department at Deerfield’s Trinity Evangelical Divinity School David W. Pao, as saying that the new version "does not represent the best reading of the Greek text nor does it exhaust the meaning of this petition”.

    "First, this ‘permissive’ reading is not explicitly expressed in the Greek of Matthew 6:13a, and ‘lead us not into temptation’ remains the best and most natural rendering of this petition”, he noted.

    According to the theologian, "the petition likely assumes the presence (and the coming) of periods of testing, and this petition should then be understood as a call to God for protecting His people from falling into sin in the midst of such testing”.

    READ MORE: Pope Francis Compares Abortions to 'Hiring a Hitman'

    President of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary Albert Mohler, who authored a book on the Lord’s Prayer, told The Seattle Times that he was “shocked and appalled”, noting that this is not “the pope’s prayer”.

    At the same time, editor of Catholic World News Philip F. Lawler has slammed Francis’ criticism of the prayer as “not reasonable” and took aim at the pontiff in an interview with The New York Times.

    "Pope Francis has made a habit of saying things that throw people into confusion, and this is one of them. It just makes you wonder, where does it stop, what's up for grabs. It's cumulative unease”, he noted.

    Some took this criticism further, calling on the pontiff to resign.

    ​However, some stood up for the pope, saying it is not about changing the prayer itself.

    Related:

    Pope Francis Stuns Social Media Kneeling, Kissing South Sudanese Leaders’ Feet
    Pope Francis Compares Abortions to 'Hiring a Hitman'
    Pope Francis Alters Church Law to Make Reporting Sex Abuse Obligatory
    Tags:
    Twitter, prayer, Catholic Church, Christians, Vatican, Pope
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse