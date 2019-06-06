Register
02:12 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Meat

    White, Red Meats Equally as Bad for Cholesterol Levels - Study

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Contrary to popular belief, consuming white meat, such as poultry, has an identical effect on blood cholesterol levels compared to eating red meat, a new study published Tuesday in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reveals.

    During the study, which was led by scientists at the Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI), more than 100 healthy men and women between the ages of 21 and 65 were randomly assigned to consume either red meat, white meat or nonmeat protein diets for four weeks. 

    People exercise at Planet Fitness as President Obama delivers his speech on health care on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009 in Raleigh, N.C.
    © AP Photo/ Gerry Broome
    Weight Training Has Strong Effect on Diabetes, Overweight, Cholesterol – Scholar

    All participants cycled through all three diets, with each diet lasting four weeks. For a period of two to seven weeks between each round, participants were told to eat their usual diets. Participants on the red meat diet mostly ate beef as their protein source, while the participants on the white meat diet mostly ate chicken. People on the no meat diet consumed foods like vegetables, dairy, legumes and beans. Researchers took blood samples from all participants before and at the end of each diet cycle.

    Many dieticians claim that saturated fats, found in animal sources such as beef fat, butter and even poultry skin, increase the concentration of LDL in the body. LDL stands for low-density lipoproteins and is often dubbed "bad cholesterol." Even though cholesterol is a waxy substance made by your liver and found in your cells, having too much of the substance in your body can cause it to accumulate in your arteries, increasing your risk of coronary heart disease.

    The study found that white and red meat affected the participants' cholesterol levels equally, while plant proteins were found to be the healthiest for blood cholesterol. A diet in high saturated fat was found to increase "bad cholesterol" regardless of the protein source. 

    "When we planned this study, we expected red meat to have a more adverse effect on blood cholesterol levels than white meat, but we were surprised that this was not the case — their effects on cholesterol are identical when saturated fat levels are equivalent," multiple reports quoted the study's senior author Dr. Ronald Krauss, senior scientist and director of Atherosclerosis Research at CHORI, as saying.

    Scale
    Pixabay/CC0
    Children Bullied For Their Weight Likely To Gain 33% More Mass a Year – Study

    "Our results indicate that current advice to restrict red meat and not white meat should not be based only on their effects on blood cholesterol," Krauss added. "Indeed, other effects of red meat consumption could contribute to heart disease, and these effects should be explored in more detail in an effort to improve health."

    Researchers also found that small and large bad cholesterol particles both contribute to atherosclerosis in both the red meat and white meat diets, the build-up of fats and cholesterol in and on artery walls, despite the belief that small particles may contribute more to the hardening of arteries than large ones. The study did find, however, that a high saturated fat diets in general were associated with larger LDL particles.

    Related:

    Chinese Education Ministry Issues Warning for Students Planning to Study in US
    Study REVEALS Mysterious Melting Patterns Beneath Antarctica's Ice Shelf
    Laws of Alien Planet: New Study REVEALS the Mystery of Martian Sand Movements
    How Rich: Affluent Individuals More Likely to Exaggerate Own Competency – Study
    ‘Unspoilt’ Australian Island ‘Literally Drowning’ in Plastic Trash - Study
    Tags:
    diet, cholesterol, meat, study
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse