00:51 GMT +306 June 2019
    US Teacher Fired After Asking Trump to ‘Remove the Illegals’ From Her School

    Society
    A teacher in Fort Worth, Texas, has been fired after writing multiple tweets addressed to US President Donald Trump asking for his assistance in deporting undocumented students.

    In one tweet addressed to Trump last month, Georgia Clark, an English teacher at Carter-Riverside High School in Fort Worth, wrote that the "district is loaded with illegal students from Mexico" and that anything Trump "can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated." Clark also added two direct phone numbers in her tweet so that the president could reach her. The Twitter account has since been deactivated.

    ​On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) board of trustees announced that Clark's contract would be terminated, after she was placed on paid administrative leave last week. The board also noted that they voted 8-0 to fire the teacher. 

    ​"Fort Worth serves 86,000 students, and it is our goal that we treat each one with dignity and respect, and based on the information that we have, we think this is the most responsible recommendation at this time," Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said following the incident, according to multiple reports.

    Empty desks in a classroom
    Cali4beach
    WATCH: US Teacher Calls Students ‘F**king N***ers', Gets Suspended, Investigated

    Clark admitted to the school district that she wrote the tweets, according to a district investigation report handed over to BuzzFeed News. However, she "did not realize the tweets were public."

    Clark added that she "has been getting several messages on her home and cellphone calling her a 'racist b***h'" and that she "generated a police report." 

    The US Supreme Court ruled in the 1982 case Plyler v. Doe that under the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution, undocumented children are allowed to attend public schools.

    Clark's comments "created a threat that will directly result in children missing the education to which they are legally entitled because their parents will keep them home out of fear," Mindia Whittier, a parent of a ninth-grader in the school district, said during a meeting of the Fort Worth Independent School District on Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reported.

    This is not the first time that Clark has made such comments.

    In 2013, she referred to a group of Latino students as "little Mexico" and to a Caucasian student as "white bread," according to an investigation.

    Clark has 15 days to appeal the case, the Star-Telegram reported.

    Twitter, anti-immigrant, fired, teacher, Donald Trump, Texas, United States
